Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $34.06 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,800 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 682,621 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $34,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 616.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,239. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.59.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $125.76. 2,348,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,642. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

