Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $34.44 Million Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.88% of Semtech worth $34,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Semtech by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Semtech by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Semtech Price Performance

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,210. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -253.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $167.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.