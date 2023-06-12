Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $37 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $37,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 793.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash Stock Performance

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,247.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $242,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,663,398.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 936,640 shares of company stock worth $59,271,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,280. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.50.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

