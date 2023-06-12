Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $41.81 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $41,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after purchasing an additional 962,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,665,000 after purchasing an additional 449,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.65. 2,783,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,433,660. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

