Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $43.26 Million Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,094,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $43,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,649 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,484 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,551 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Macy’s Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,759,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,327,498. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

