Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.07% of Jackson Financial worth $30,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 352,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,746.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,648 shares of company stock valued at $907,829 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jackson Financial Price Performance

JXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Jackson Financial stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 788,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,947. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.78). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of ($749.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.88%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

