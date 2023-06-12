Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $37,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 975.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 1,168.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

Workday Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,511. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $218.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.55, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.93 and a 200 day moving average of $192.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Workday’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,090 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,099. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.