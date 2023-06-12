Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 360,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $49,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CVX traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $157.33. 7,157,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,206,935. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $298.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.25.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

