Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,093,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,715,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $32,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 26,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 40,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.98. 27,983,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,286,418. The company has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PBR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.