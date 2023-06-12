Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $38.49 Million Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,729,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,488,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.56% of Graphic Packaging at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,348,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

