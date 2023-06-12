Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 145,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,607 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $44,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $30,517,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $7,386,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 20,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of COP traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.82. 6,012,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,418,564. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average is $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

