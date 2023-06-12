Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 500 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.80% of Qualys worth $34,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qualys by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,579,000 after purchasing an additional 232,244 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1,512.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after buying an additional 129,195 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at about $12,672,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,078,000 after acquiring an additional 83,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,982,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.
Insider Activity at Qualys
Qualys Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $130.16. The stock had a trading volume of 323,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,883. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.63.
Qualys Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.