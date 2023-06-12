Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 63,200 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.11% of Impinj worth $31,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $206,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Impinj alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Impinj Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.04. The stock had a trading volume of 642,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,944. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.10 and a beta of 2.19. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.33 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other Impinj news, Director Steve Sanghi acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $363,869.67. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,611.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,147 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.