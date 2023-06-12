Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 760,800 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 5,357.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Futu were worth $31,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Futu by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Futu by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Futu by 564.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 143,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Futu Stock Performance

FUTU stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,189. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $72.20.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $292.34 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 41.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

