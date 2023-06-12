Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.55% of Alcoa worth $44,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

AA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,791,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.44. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.