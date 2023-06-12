Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 193,400 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 193,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of 3M worth $43,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,250. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.15.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

