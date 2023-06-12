Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 303,200 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $39,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,417,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Chegg by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after buying an additional 602,394 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,490,000 after buying an additional 564,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chegg by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,418,000 after buying an additional 552,124 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,676,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after buying an additional 456,729 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

NYSE CHGG traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $10.93. 3,515,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,038. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

