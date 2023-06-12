Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 523,770 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 523,770 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $33,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Prologis by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Prologis by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,551,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,757. The company has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average is $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.