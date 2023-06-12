Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 682,300 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.18% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $31,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,564,000 after buying an additional 1,712,152 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,234,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,745,000 after purchasing an additional 831,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,166,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,999,000 after purchasing an additional 464,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $984.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,248.99. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $197,085.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

