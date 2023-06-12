Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 72,900 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,646,000 after buying an additional 207,627 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,129,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,630. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.