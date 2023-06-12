Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 80,200 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.42% of WestRock worth $38,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,904,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,218,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,487,000 after purchasing an additional 563,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 208,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.25. 2,563,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,089. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.63%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

