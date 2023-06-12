Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 651,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,943,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.08% of Dominion Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,912,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,454. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

