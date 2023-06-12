Two Sigma Investments LP Has $32.85 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 162.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,366 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.20% of Howmet Aerospace worth $32,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.