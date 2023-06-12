Two Sigma Investments LP Has $39.54 Million Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 879,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 214,923 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $39,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,783,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,117,000 after buying an additional 1,192,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after buying an additional 137,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,317,000 after buying an additional 59,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,116,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after buying an additional 167,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,692. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.59 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dick Allen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.