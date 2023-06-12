Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $37.85 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,172,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,846,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.23% of KeyCorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. DA Davidson lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $10.22. 37,870,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,067,400. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

