Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 679,003 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 679,003 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,196,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.09% of Fortinet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,367 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,827,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Fortinet by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,232,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet Trading Up 2.7 %

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $69.84. 5,485,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,000. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

