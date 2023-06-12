Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 375,833 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 547,746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 375,833 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $32,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 742,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after buying an additional 42,658 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $107,734,000 after purchasing an additional 43,788 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,829,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.42. 1,881,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,223. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $79.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

