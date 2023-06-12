Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 405,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,987. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

