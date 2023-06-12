U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GROW stock remained flat at $2.79 during midday trading on Friday. 9,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,723. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 million, a P/E ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

