U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
Shares of GROW stock remained flat at $2.79 during midday trading on Friday. 9,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,723. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 million, a P/E ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
