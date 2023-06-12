Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. 856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,999. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $100.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

