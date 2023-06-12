Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Receives GBX 1,093.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,093.33 ($13.59).

Several research firms have recently commented on UTG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.30) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.05) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.42) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Richard Smith sold 38 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.08), for a total value of £308.18 ($383.12). 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 923 ($11.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. Unite Group has a 52 week low of GBX 773 ($9.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,209 ($15.03). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 930.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 944.18. The company has a market cap of £3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.29, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

