United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Down to $62.93

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.93, but opened at $61.00. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 1,872,624 shares.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57.

Institutional Trading of United States Oil Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 310.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

