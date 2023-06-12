United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 269.8% in May

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 269.8% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($13.99) to GBX 1,150 ($14.30) in a report on Friday.

Shares of UUGRY stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,472. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

