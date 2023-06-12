UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Receives $39.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $32.00 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

