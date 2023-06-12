Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Update

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 660.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

Uponor Oyj Price Performance

Shares of UPNRF stock remained flat at $30.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. Uponor Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Uponor Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Uponor Oyj Company Profile

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

Featured Articles

