Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 69,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.34.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.