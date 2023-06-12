UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) vs. Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Financial Analysis

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) and UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Vericity has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vericity and UTG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $163.91 million 0.60 -$20.46 million N/A N/A UTG $69.71 million 1.30 $34.26 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

UTG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vericity.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vericity and UTG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and UTG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -9.87% -13.88% -2.16% UTG 49.14% 12.38% 4.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Vericity shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Vericity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.6% of UTG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UTG beats Vericity on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Vericity, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Apex Holdco, L.P.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

