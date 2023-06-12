V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Down 0.6 %

VFC traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $18.99. 2,468,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $48.63.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

