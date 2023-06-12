Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 3M

3M restated their maintains rating on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

MTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $262.22.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MTN traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.54. 153,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.21 and a 200-day moving average of $243.30.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 113.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,666,000 after buying an additional 553,248 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,048,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after buying an additional 69,454 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,624,000 after buying an additional 367,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,727,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

