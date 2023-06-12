Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5584 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

VLYPO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,797. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.