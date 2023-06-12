Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5584 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %
VLYPO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,797. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLYPO)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.