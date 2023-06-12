Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Valley National Bancorp Price Performance
Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,959. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $27.85.
About Valley National Bancorp
