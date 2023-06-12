Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $43.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VSTM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 112,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Verastem by 49.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 48,947 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth $36,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTM opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. Verastem has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

