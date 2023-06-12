Verge Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $24.95 million and approximately $553,789.79 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,811.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00297391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.44 or 0.00540211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00058190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.85 or 0.00394568 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003856 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,805,544 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

