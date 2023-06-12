Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Vericel were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 115,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,167. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 1.77. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCEL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

