Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Verisk Analytics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Verisk Analytics has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $6.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $219.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $224.47. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.95 and a 200-day moving average of $189.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.