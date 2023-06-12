Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 182.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,981 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,519 shares of company stock worth $17,674,209. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.32. The company had a trading volume of 669,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $243.17 and a one year high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

