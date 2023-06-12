Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Viasat worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Viasat by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $168,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Viasat news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,579 shares of company stock worth $66,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 216,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,348. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 40.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

