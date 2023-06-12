Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIAV. B. Riley dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,290,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,590,000 after acquiring an additional 586,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,937,000 after purchasing an additional 376,858 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,511,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,184,000 after acquiring an additional 228,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $247.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

