VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $36.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
VICI Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
