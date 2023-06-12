Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives $194.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYBBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.73) in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.29) to GBX 200 ($2.49) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.49) to GBX 180 ($2.24) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Virgin Money UK stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

